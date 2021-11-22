Little Jamaica: BBPA Community Office

Photo Credits: : Little Jamaica’s Facebook

The Black Business and Professional Association has opened its Little Jamaica Community Office.

Business owners in the area, home to Canada’s largest concentration of Black and Caribbean storefronts, will now be able to use it on a daily basis; tax filing, payroll, online marketing, and more…

BBPA President Ross Cadastre tells G 987 about the goals and objectives of this new initiative in little Jamaica.

Cadastre also says the BBPA will be creating a plan to bring back black businesses into Little Jamaica

The BBPA’s storefront Office in Little Jamaica is made possible by the Federal government’s Black Ecosystem funding.