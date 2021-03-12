Lowry: I Will Retire a Raptor

Kyle Lowry made it clear. No matter what the future holds, he will retire in a Raptor’s uniform.

“Let me say this: I will retire as a Toronto Raptor,” Lowry said recently.

All season trade rumours have circulated around Lowry like vultures to a feast.

Will he return home to Philadelphia, or land in Miami, Denver, or L.A. with the Clippers?

Lowry did not commit to staying in Toronto as a free agent or leaving for other clubs.

“What I would like to see is to finish this season out as strong as possible,” he said.

“At the end of the day, myself, my agent, the organization, everyone has to do what’s best for them, right? Everyone has to do what’s best for them, and that situation.

“Who knows what that is, right? Who knows what that’s going to be, who knows what that time is going to tell? For me, I know I’m still playing at a good enough level where I can help a team, I can help us, and get better.”

The all-star point guard was traded to Toronto from Houston in 2012. He signed a contract extension with the Raptors on Oct. 15, 2019 and makes $30.5 million a year.

He is set to become a free agent when the season ends.

Lowry, 34, would be a valuable addition to any team. So far this season he scores 18 points a game, tosses up seven assists a night, and shoots better than 40% from the three-point line.

He is also a proven champion. He helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championships and won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Lowry did comment about a recent report that claims he told people he was leaving Toronto. He said the report is not true.

“I don’t really get into that stuff, and it doesn’t bother me because rumors are rumors and they will always be,” Lowry said. “But when something is said that doesn’t verbally come from me and I haven’t said anything, that’s when it gets to the point of, ‘Did you have me on record saying that? I want to know who the source is, because the source is me.’

“That stuff is where you kind of defend yourself. I don’t really care about it. It’s just to defend myself for a quick second.”

The NBA Trade deadline is Thursday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

