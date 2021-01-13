Malcom & Marie. Photo Credit: Netflix

Sam Levinson’s new drama, Malcolm & Marie, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, launches on Netflix on Feb. 5.

The film follows the lives of Malcolm, a filmmaker, and his girlfriend, Marie, over the course of one long dark night. Malcolm has just returned home following a movie premiere, full of hope for critical and financial success.

But Malcolm’s excitement soon wanes as he and Marie discuss their relationship. Their love is tested as the tension in their relationship begins to surface.

Shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, Levinson said he wanted the film to “speak to where we are right now, locked up, at home, in relationships, dealing with love and grievances, and the joy of all that.”

Levinson screened the film during the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, and it was snapped up by Netflix for $30 million. His last feature film was 2018’s Assassination Nation.

