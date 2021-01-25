Markham Woman Killed

Latoya Alcindor in an undated photo.

Photo Credit: Submitted to CP24

The family of a 43-year-old Markham woman found dead in Jamaica are seeking information about a man known by the victim.

Latoya Alcindor was killed sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 inside a guest house she was renting in Runaway Bay, a town on the north coast of Jamaica.

The Jamaican police are seeking information on the man Alcindor was staying with at the house. He is considered a suspect but police have not identified him.

Tashia Antoine, a friend and god-sister to Alcindor said, “She was seen as a cultural ambassador, where she promoted Caribbean culture to Toronto and the world.”

Alcindor participated in the Caribana parade from a young age and was heavily involved in fundraising initiatives.

“Tears come to my eyes when I just think of her, or see a picture of her,” Antoine said.

“She was a loving mother of two beautiful girls … it’s hard for them to see that their mother’s life has been taken so tragically.”

According to Antoine, Alcindor worked in property management, and she traveled to Jamaica on Dec. 26 to pursue a business opportunity. She met the man a few months before on another trip.

Antoine wants Alcindor to be remembered for her giving nature and her passion for life.

“She was the life of the party,” Antoine said. “She was well-loved by anyone that she met, so we cannot let this go without justice being served.”

“We’re hoping with the media attention on this case that it will help in finding this person so we can get some answers to her tragic death.”

SOURCES: CBC.COM, CP24.COM, CTVNEWS.COM