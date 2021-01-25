Marley and Sanders

Bernie Sanders and Bob Marley

Photo Credit: Rita Marley

Bob Marley is the latest act to join the Bernie Sanders’s inauguration meme club.

An iconic photo of Marley holding a rolling paper while sitting on a step was altered to show Sanders, looking cold in his sweater mittens and puffy jacket, sitting next to Marley.

Rita Marley, Bob Marley’s wife, shared the photo on social media with the comment, “From the archives?” followed by a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Rita Marley definitely saw the humour in the photo. It seems Sanders is much older than his stated 79 years of age if he was chilling with Bob Marley on that step.

Fans enjoyed the photo and added their own comments on social media. “Bernin’ and Lootin’,” wrote one fan while another wrote, “I can definitely see it those two jamming.”

Sanders’s meme has taken over social media. His seated, arms-crossed pose from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris is now on numerous photos, paintings, and movie scenes.

Sanders took advantage of the popularity of his meme and is selling The “Chairman Sanders Crewneck” for $45 US on his website. The sweatshirt is currently sold out, but men’s and women’s t-shirts are still available for $27 US. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to charities in Vermont. However, expect to wait between 3-8 weeks for delivery.

Bob Marley’s music was also a part of the inauguration of the US President and Vice-President on Jan. 20. The official playlist for the event included the Bob Marley and the Wailers’ hit Could You Be Loved.

The original photo of Bob Marley was taken by Brendan Smialowski, a Washington-based photojournalist.

SOURCES: BERNIESANDERS.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM