A Bob Marley biopic is in the works, courtesy of Paramount Pictures and the Marley family.

After a long search, Reinaldo Marcus Green was chosen to direct the movie.

Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong.

Green won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival for his film Monsters and Men. He is also directing Will Smith in the film, King Richard, about Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard Williams.

The Marley family is very protective of Bob Marley’s legacy, and rightfully so.

He was one of the most influential musicians of modern times. Hits such as “Get Up, Stand Up,” “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” brought reggae music to the world.

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

Ziggy Marley said, “I am very excited to be hands-on in working to dive deeper into sharing the legacy of who our father Bob Marley is.”

“It’s an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honors him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world. It’s like opening a window that has never been open before.”

The privilege to present Marley’s life on screen was not lost to Green.

“Bob Marley’s music lives on in all of us. His lyrics transcend continents, colour, creed, and generations of people. It heals. It fights. It bleeds love and truth. It’s a true honour and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley Family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life,” he said.

He added that he hoped that the movie would help to highlight the message of positivity that Marley spread while he was alive.

“Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,” he said.

A release date for the movie was not announced.

SOURCES: DANCEHALLMAG.COM, DEADLINE.COM