Marley Hit Gets Remake Treatment

“Get up, Stand Up” just got the remake treatment by American singer Nakkia Gold.

The militant anthem by Bob Marley and The Wailers was sampled by Gold for her latest single, “Justice (Get Up, Stand Up).” The track features Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Gold commented that Black and minority communities in the United States continue to face inequality, systemic racism, and a long, painful history of violence.

“The struggle has made us strong. This is the moment to break through the chains of social injustice. This song is a call to action in a time when it’s needed the most,” she said.

Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, approved of Gold’s use of her father’s music.

“I am proud that my father’s legacy continues to live on through his music. His message of peace and equality transcends, especially today, during these challenging times. I wish Nakkia the best in her new endeavor with Saban Music Group and only hope her message resonates during this time of much-needed change,” she said.

Gold’s collaborator Khalifa, said, “Bob Marley has always been an inspiration to me. I was pumped to hop on this track and keep his message alive about continuing the fight.”

Bob Marley and Peter Tosh wrote “Get Up, Stand Up” and it appeared on the Wailers’ 1973 album Burnin’. Tosh and Bunny Wailer also recorded solo versions.

Tosh’s version, recorded in 1977, became a rallying cry in apartheid-era South Africa and throughout the African diaspora.

In 1978 at the One Love Peace concert in Jamaica, Marley used the hit to bring together the island’s opposing political leaders, Michael Manley and Edward Seaga.

At an Amnesty International Concert for Human Rights in 1988, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N’Dour performed the song live.

This is not the first time the Bob Marley and The Wailers’ hit was used by other musicians. It was sampled approximately 45 times and covered at least 27 times.

SOURCES: APNEWS.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, PASTEMAGAZINE.COM, UDISCOVERMUSIC.COM