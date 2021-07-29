Michael B. Jordan as Superman?

Michael B. Jordan as the next Superman? Not quite. But the actor is reportedly working with HBO Max to develop a new series featuring Val Zod, the last Kryptonian, and the “Second Superman.”

Though it hasn’t been confirmed that he’ll be playing the key role, with the way that Jordan’s star has been growing these past few years, it’s not surprising to see a role as a big ticket super hero on the horizon. A one-off casting as a supervillain clearly isn’t enough for him.

It’s seen reported that Jordan and his production company, Outlier Society, would work together with HBO and Warner Bros. to put forth the limited series. Warner also announced earlier this year that they’re working on a different Black Superman project.

The currently unnamed project will be co-produced and co-written by award winning Black writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, as well as director J.J Abrahms. No sense in saying no to two different Black Superman projects.

Val Zod is the version of Superman from Earth 2, a planet from the DC multiverse, and is of course, canonically Black. Though he is a newer superhero, with his first appearances coming in 2014, it’s a much needed one.

DC has been putting out more content featuring actors and characters of colour, but a feature film or a main character in a show, was the area in which some say they may have been lacking. Who better than Michael B. Jordan as the face of a new, more ethnic focus on superheroes.

Sources: HOLLYWOODREPORTER.COM, BET.COM, VULTURE.COM, GIZMODO.COM, BUZZFEED.COM