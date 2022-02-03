Mississauga gun homicide victim was a 14-year-old girl

Source: CTVNEWS

A 14-year-old girl who died after being found with gunshot wounds in a Mississauga apartment building has been identified as Grade 9 student Taffash Riley.

Peel police were called to a building in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, north of Derry Road East, just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday to check on a person’s wellbeing.

A resident of the building reportedly found the teen in the stairwell on the third floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Riley’s death is being treated as suspicious but the exact circumstances are not yet clear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

The Riley Family came from Jamaica in 2012 and do not have family here in Canada. It is just Mom, Dad and brother.

Riley is being remembered as someone who deeply loved her family. She was also known for her love of cooking.