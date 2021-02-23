Morgan Heritage on Soundtrack

Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage is featured in one track on the Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America soundtrack.

The album is a companion album to the official soundtrack for the movie.

The Grammy-award winning group, all children of reggae legend Denroy Morgan, is featured on the Hallelujah track with Tanzanian recording artist Diamond Platnumz.

Rhythms of Zamunda features 16 tracks from African artists including South African act Ricky Tyler, Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, and the late DJ Arafat from Côte d’Ivoire.

Def Jam Records, in conjunction with Def Jam Africa, released the soundtrack in light of the film’s release next month.

The lead track from the companion soundtrack, Black & White by South African rapper Nasty C was released on Feb. 15. It features American R&B singer Ari Lennox.

The official soundtrack for Coming 2 America, featuring the new song, “I’m A King,” by Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion, will be released on the same day as the sequel to the 1988 hit comedy.

The original movie is currently available on Amazon Prime. The sequel arrives on March 5.

Amazon Studios paid $125 million U.S. for the distribution rights.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, JAMAICAOBSERVER.COM, OKAYAFRICA.COM, VARIETY.COM