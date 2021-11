Photo Credits: PBCJ

A Member of Parliament in Jamaica plans to table a motion for

paternity tests to be done at birth.

Heroy Clarke believes this will address the problem of

domestic violence in the country.

Source: Nation wide News

There was a quick response from Women’s rights activist,

Nadeen Spence.

Source: Nation wide News

Spence says Clark’s comments are aligned to what she calls

the male backlash, men who want to shame women into

silence.