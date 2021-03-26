Jamie Foxx accepted his sixth NAACP Image Award on March 24 for his work in the animated movie, Soul.

Foxx won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category.

He was one of a number of artists who took home hardware during the virtual awards ceremony.

Steve Harvey and Trevor Noah took home top honors for hosting Celebrity Family Feud and The Daily Show, respectively.

Harvey won the Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special while Noah took home his first individual Image award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special.

Noah is also nominated for 2021 Entertainer of the Year Award.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards are being presented in a series of virtual ceremonies that culminate in a two-hour Live TV Special on March 27.

Six-time award winner, Anthony Anderson, hosts the event for the eighth consecutive year.

NBA superstar and philanthropist LeBron James will receive the prestigious President’s Award. The award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

Previous recipients include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, and Muhammad Ali.

