NBA Hall of Fame Finalists

Chris Bosh, the former Toronto Raptor, and two-time NBA Champion is one of nine players and five coaches chosen as finalists for the 2021 Class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The finalists were announced on March 9.

Other finalists include five-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Michael Cooper, NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce and Bill Russell, the first Black NBA head coach.

Bosh played with the Raptors from 2003 to 2010 before joining the Miami Heat. He retired in 2016 due to blood clots in his lung and calf.

Women up for induction into the Hall of Fame include seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson, and NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley.

Previous finalists included again this year for consideration are five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace, and five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber.

The entire Class of 2021 will be unveiled on May 16, 2021.

Bosh kept busy during his retirement by writing his memoirs, Letters to a Young Athlete. The book is due out on June 1.

In the book Bosh shares, “the things that have helped me in my journey as an athlete & a person.”

He also discusses his time in Toronto during the early stages of his career.

