New advice for Ontario’s teachers on how to tackle anti-Black racism

As calls for action to end anti-Black racism in schools grow louder, now Ontario teachers are receiving professional advice on the subject.

The guidance was issued by the Ontario College of Teachers to educators in the form of a professional advisory that explains examples of anti-Black racism and how to create more inclusive classrooms.

Lead writer Amorell Saunders N’Daw described it as one tool in a teacher’s toolbox to support ongoing and frequent professional development in areas of anti-Black racism. She tells how Teachers can be role models in support of equity, inclusion and diveristy.

N’Daw also says it’s really important to continue to engage in dialogue, to raise awareness, to provide resources,” she said, “so that people can be critically aware of how they might be inadvertently contributing to an environment that promotes racism.”