New Baby for Royal, King

Reggae artist Jesse Royal and his girlfriend Kandi King shared a photo of their adorable baby girl, Korus aka Koko, on social media on Feb. 10.

Baby Korus was born on Jan. 4.

King, a TV host, director of Xaymaca International and Babe Brunch conceptualizer, shared a mini video and a few photos along with the message,

“If you’re wondering how she is— the answer is calm, easy and not fussy (most days). If you’re wondering how I am— the answer is overwhelmed but happy and fulfilled”

King also wrote that the Modern Day Judas singer is, “supportive beyond measure,” and she is feeling really blessed and grateful.

The celebrity couple revealed they were expecting in September 2020 with a beachside photo.

In an interview in November 2020, the couple said that despite the pandemic, they enjoyed, “Bonding over the pregnancy, obviously we bond in other ways but it’s so magical to bond over the pregnancy, her movements and stuff like that. Recently we’ve enjoyed that aspect of it.”

Korus is the celebrity couple’s first child together. Royal has another daughter, Yali, from a previous relationship.

