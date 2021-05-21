New Bounty Killer Album in 2021

Bounty Killer’s new album King of Kingston is dropping this year.

Bounty Killer’s fans have waited almost 20 years for this moment. He dropped his last album, Ghetto Dictionary: The Mystery, in 2002.

In a recent online post the dancehall artist wrote, “Side Note: Since everybody and dem granny making album this year all of a sudden let me make this clear all who and who dropping dem little dumpling thing dweet fast and move bcuz when GIANT a feed up a pudding pan kerosene tin business in other words the BIGGEST BADDEST and the BEST dancehall Y’album for the last two decades is…………..LOADING.”

It seems the Jamaican DJ wants to remind dancehall fans how real music sounds. In an interview in 2020 he said, “Some people don’t remember what dancehall is and what the real foundation is… so we gonna take them to the real hardcore.”

Gongzilla didn’t release a lot of information about his album but we know that Damian “Jr Gong” Marley is the executive producer and DJ Khaled added some production work.

At least two collaborations will feature on the album.

“Free Up” a collaboration between Bounty Killer and Trinidad and Tobago’s Bunji Garlin, premiered on a London, UK radio station on May 6.

In March, Bounty Killer confirmed “Bang, Bung” his collaboration with Busy Signal in an online post.

Bounty Killer exploded onto the dancehall scene in 1994 with his first studio album, Roots, Reality and Culture. He won a Grammy Award with No Doubt in 2001 on their international hit, “Hey Baby.”

