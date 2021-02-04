New Cardi B Single

Cardi B knows how to get your attention.

Dressed in a provocative outfit, the rapper teased her fans with a social media post announcing the release of her new track, “Up” which drops on Feb. 5.

The post features Cardi B swinging from a clear half bubble while dressed in what appears to be strategically-placed stickers.

“Up” is the follow-up to last year’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

That track topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in August, and Cardi B was named the Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year in December.

