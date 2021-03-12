New Collabs For Your Weekend

Music fans, two new Jamaican collabs are spicing up your weekend.

Alliance kings Bounty Killer and Busy Signal dropped their collab on March 10 while Shenseea and Moyann teased their fans before dropping “No Limit” on March 11.

The veteran Bounty Killer teams up with Busy Signal on their new track, “Bang Bung.”

Signal starts with rapid-fire rapping, covering subtopics such as high grade and the modern day Casanova.

The Killa’ takes over with hardcore bars about spearheading the making of duppies, having a “strapped” entourage and making money while having women at his disposal.

The main topic is gangsterism and Killer repeats “bang bung,” one of his most famous slangs, in the chorus.

In the online video, scores of gun salutes could be heard as the song played.

Killer turned the camera onto himself as he lip-synced the song before Signal joined in.

The track was released online from King Jammy’s Studio. It was produced by Jammy’s son John John.

Meanwhile, Moyann’s manager and producer DJ Frass announced her collab with Shenseea online on March 10 with the cover art and a one-word caption. “Tomorrow!!!”

He tagged the two lady deejays who teased fans by sharing the cover art.

The name of the song wasn’t released until the track itself dropped on all platforms late on March 11.

The ladies were working for weeks on the single, and it shows.

Grammy-winning producer Frass used his skills to great effect as the ladies sing about women empowerment.

“To di way how mi up/ Gyal haffi siddung cyaan stand me/ An mi money nuff/ No borrow goods nuh deh pon mi/ Haters cyaan stop mi, mi have one life fi live an mi nuh have one f— fi give,” they sing on the shared chorus.

Moyann sings with attitude: “Everyting nice an yuh know me neva bitter, success ah mi killer mi roll wid it jus like a hitter.”

In her part, Shenseea spelled out her successes: “Mi image lit, we killing s—t, di p—y dem nuh like fi see a young gyal living big/ Dem eye nuff, get two deal dis year, we sign nuff.”

Moyann and Shenseea are both making names for themselves.

Moyann got major play worldwide with “ABC 1-2-3” and “Netflixxx and Chill” while her two collabs with Teejay and Jahvillani are making her one to watch.

Shenseea was named the BET Amplified Artist of the month on March 1.

The program was launched in January 2020 to name and identify rising stars in the music industry.

Both Moyann and Shenseea are expected to release their debut projects later this year.

SOURCES: BET.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, JAMAICAOBSERVER.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM