New COVID-19 variant in Ontario

Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Canada has detected its first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Two people from Ottawa who returned from a trip to Nigeria have tested positive for the recently identified variant of concern that was first detected in southern Africa.

They are Canada’s first two cases of the B.1.1.529 variant, also known as omicron.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that the patients are in isolation and Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management.

Elliott and Doctor Moore will hold a media conference at 9:30 this morning at Queen’s Park media studio.

Meantime, Ontario has reported its highest COVID-19 case count in nearly six months on Sunday, with 964 cases and one additional death.

It’s the highest overall count of cases recorded since May 30 when 1,033 cases were reported.

Ontario reported 854 new cases on Saturday and 927 on Friday.