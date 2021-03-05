New Drake Music

Drake fans expect new music on March 5.

The Scorpion singer announced his new music, Scary Hours 2, in an online teaser. He shared some artwork and a simple message, “FRIDAY MIDNIGHT”.

The new material seems to be connected to Drake’s Scary Hours EP, released in 2018.

The music world is anticipating the release of Drake’s eighth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which was set for release in January 2021 but was delayed after Drake suffered a knee injury.

This teaser could be a lead up to the release of Certified Lover Boy.

In late February, DJ Akademiks reported online that he spoke with the Toronto rapper, and Drake confirmed that the album is almost complete.

“Drake told me that it’s gonna be dropping before April. So he’s not waiting until summer to drop his s**t…April, or before.”

The deejay continued, “He spent so much time on this project. He’s not trying to put out a surprise project. He’s gonna let people know at least a week before.”

Maybe this is a message.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, ROLLINGSTONE.COM