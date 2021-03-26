New Music from Riri?

Rihanna teased fans with a possible new song after becoming the first black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rihanna earned that honour with her 2016 album, Anti.

To celebrate her historic first, the Bajan singing star posted a 30-second video online. The clip showcases photos, tour footage and scenes from Rihanna’s advocacy work for students in Malawi.

The soundtrack was Sizzla’s “Black Woman And Child.”

The caption accompanying the clip said, “grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Things got interesting in the comments.

One fan suggested to Riri, “celebrate by releasing a song !!”

She replied to the comment, writing, “I think I should” and added a “soon” emoji.

“Just 1 tho lol,” she followed up.

While we contemplate how “soon” soon really is, there’s speculation online that Rihanna might consider a collaboration.

One artist who is excited about that option is Yung Miami.

She posted online, “@badgalriri savage summer 2021 let’s goooooooo [red heart emojis].”

Fans will have to wait and see.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM