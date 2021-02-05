New Wakanda Series

Black Panther fans get ready for new adventures.

Ryan Coogler is developing a new series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+, it was announced on Feb. 1.

The project is part of a five-year exclusive television deal between Disney and Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media.

The series, written and produced by Coogler, will explore the African kingdom made popular in the 2017 blockbuster Black Panther.

Coogler said the collaboration with Disney goes beyond the Wakanda show.

“We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” he said.

Coogler, who directed and co-wrote Black Panther, is currently working on a sequel. Its expected release date is July 8, 2022.

