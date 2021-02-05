Nobel Peace Prize for Abrams?

U.S. Democratic politician Stacey Abrams was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament, announced his nomination of Abrams on Feb. 1.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Haltbrekken said.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

Abrams’ fight against voter suppression in her home state of Georgia began in 2014 when she launched the New Georgia Project to help Black Georgians register for that year’s midterm elections.

She ran for governor of Georgia in 2018 and after a narrow defeat, she created the Fair Fight Action to continue her fight against voter suppression in her state and across the U.S.

Abrams and her voter registration movements are credited with helping Joe Biden win the White House in 2020.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the 2021 Peace Prize laureate in October.

SOURCES: THEHILL.COM, REUTERS.COM