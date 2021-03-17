Obama Launches New Show

Waffles + Mochi, Michelle Obama’s new children’s show, launched on Netflix on March 16.

The former First Lady of the U.S. also introduced a campaign to provide food to families in need.

In the food-friendly show, Obama joins her friends Waffles and Mochi as they explore the world of food.

Waffles is a half-Yeti, half frozen waffle creature, while Mochi is a palm-sized puppet version of the Japanese rice cake. They are food-obsessed best friends.

In each episode, the two take off in a magic flying shopping cart to explore the supermarket. They are joined in their adventures by Mrs. O, a friendly gardener.

“It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes,” Obama said about the program.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

The program is developed by Higher Ground Productions, Obama’s production company with her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year deal to form their own production company and provide content to Netflix.

On March 16, Michelle Obama also launched “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi,” a non-profit campaign to provide over one million meal kits to families across the U.S.

The campaign is a collaboration between Higher Ground Productions and the non-profit agency Partnership for a Healthier America.

