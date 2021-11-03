One person in hospital after shooting in Eglinton East area

November 3, 2021 | G-BLOG, Local News
Photo Credit: (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
It happened in the area of Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East last night at 6:20 p.m.
Police said there were reports that an occupant in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.
Shell casings were located in the area and one man came to hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
The vehicles involved in the shooting may have been involved in fail-to-remain collisions while fleeing the area, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.