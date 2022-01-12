Ontario changes Road test rules for G Drivers

Photo Credit: msn.com

The Ontario government is temporarily removing elements of the G road test in order to increase the number of appointments that can be made each day.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Transportation said in a statement the change is being made in an effort to clear the backlog of road tests created by COVID-19 restrictions.

The province said that “duplicative” maneuvers, such as road-side stops, 3 point turns and parallel parking — all of which are included in the G2 test — will be temporarily paused.

According to the government, highway and major road driving will still be evaluated.