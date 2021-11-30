Ontario Expanding Substance Abuse Program for African and Caribbean Canadian Youth

The Ontario government is investing 2.9 million dollars to enhance and expand the Substance Abuse Program for African and Caribbean Canadian Youth at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and seven new satellite locations across Ontario, as part of the government’s commitment to invest $3.8 billion over 10 years to implement “Road Map To Wellness.”

This funding will help to enhance current program levels and expand services through the creation of new community satellite locations in Hamilton, Ottawa and Windsor.

SAPACCY provides a wide range of culturally safe services and supports to African and Caribbean-origin youth, offering assessment, individual and group treatment, and counselling to assist youth in reducing harm and making the best choices for themselves and their families on the path to recovery.