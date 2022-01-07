Ontario expecting to receive up to 119M rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in January

Photo Credit: Discover Humboldt

Ontario is expecting to receive up to 119 million Rapid Antigen Tests

(RATs) this month as residents have been scrambling to find free tests

amid record-breaking coronavirus infections in the province.

Officials say the province has procured 65 million RATs in December

and January, which will be prioritized for health care and congregate

settings.

The new shipment of tests comes as long lineups have been recently

forming at pop-up sites, including LCBO locations and malls that were

handing out free RATs in the Greater Toronto Area.

The government has been heavily criticized for the scarcity of tests

available and the lack of organization with distributing the tests,

especially in light of news testing protocols announced last week