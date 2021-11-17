Ontario investing $75.1M to fight gun and gang violence

November 17, 2021 | G-BLOG, Local News
Source: Kingsley Gilliam’s Facebook
The Ontario government is investing $75.1 million over the
next three years to fight gun and gang violence in the
province.
The funding will be used to establish an Office of Illicit Drug
Intelligence, to prevent cross-border human trafficking and the
trafficking of drugs and guns, as well as a new Gun and Gang
Mobile Prosecution Unit that will “prosecute major gun and
gang cases from the moment charges are laid in priority
regions across the province.”
None of the new funding appears to be going to community
outreach or grassroots organizations working to address the
root cause of guns and gangs in the province.
That’s an issue the Black Action Defence committee
Speaking with G987, Spokesperson for BADC, Kingsley
Gilliam calls the province’s latest announcement insanity.
Gilliam says the Ford government should be focusing on
preventative measures to tackle gun violence in the city.