Ontario to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults three months out from their second dose

Photo Credit: (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Ontario is to expanding COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults three months out from their second dose.

In making the announcement yesterday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says nothing matters more than getting these third shots into arms,”

The province is also shortening the interval required to wait before getting a booster from six months to three months after a second dose and is launching a holiday testing blitz.

Meanwhile, capacity limits in indoor venues that seat more than 1,000 people are being reduced by 50 per cent as of Dec. 18.