Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say

Photo Credit: (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The Province plans to allow restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity at the end of the month before gradually lifting other public health restrictions in February.

The Doug Ford government is expected to make the announcement today at Queen’s Park.

Ontario returned to a modified version of Step 2 of its reopening plan on Jan. 5, resulting in the suspension of in-person dining at bars and restaurants and the outright closure of a number of other businesses.

The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until at least Jan. 26 but lifting them was contingent on improving public health indicators.