Ontario to lower eligibility age for booster shots to people 50 and older

The Ontario government will announce today that it will lower the age of eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to people aged 50 and older this year, citing concerns over rising case counts.

On Monday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province is reviewing its third-dose vaccine strategy in the wake of the discovery of the new omicron variant…He said that strategy might be accelerated.

According to the World Health Organization, booster shot is meant to improve the immune response of a regular two-dose vaccine regimen which, with time, can “[fall] below a rate deemed sufficient.