Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers, despite advice from science table

November 4, 2021 | G-BLOG, Local News
The province will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for frontline
healthcare workers.
The decision is effectively going against the advice of a number of
experts, including members of the province’s own science table who
had touted the mandate as an “evidence-based policy that protects
Ontarians.”
Health Minister Christine Elliott explains the province’s decision not to
mandate vaccines for hospital staff at this time.
The Ontario Hospital Association, along with all three opposition
parties at Queen’s Park, have been calling on the Ford government to
implement a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers since
July.
In October the OHA even submitted a petition in favour of a mandate
that was signed by administrators at 120 of Ontario’s 141 hospitals.