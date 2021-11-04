Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers, despite advice from science table

Photo Credit: (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The province will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for frontline

healthcare workers.

The decision is effectively going against the advice of a number of

experts, including members of the province’s own science table who

had touted the mandate as an “evidence-based policy that protects

Ontarians.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott explains the province’s decision not to

mandate vaccines for hospital staff at this time.

The Ontario Hospital Association, along with all three opposition

parties at Queen’s Park, have been calling on the Ford government to

implement a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers since

July.

In October the OHA even submitted a petition in favour of a mandate

that was signed by administrators at 120 of Ontario’s 141 hospitals.