Oscar Nominees Released

The nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards were released by the International Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on March 15.

It appears the Academy is listening to the masses.

In 2015 and 2016, there were no non-white acting nominees, and bad publicity from the #OscarsSoWhite campaign possibly caused the Academy to shake things up a bit.

Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour, making the 2021 group the most diverse in Oscars’ history. Of those nine nominees, six are Black. That is a record. But there are some obvious snubs.

In the Best Picture category, we have Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of Black Panther Fred Hampton and FBI informant Bill O’Neal.

But the Academy failed to consider the Black-led films Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods for Best Picture

In the Best Actress category, we have veteran Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Andra Day who plays iconic singer Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that two Black women are up for Best actress in the same year.

Only one Black actress has won the Best Actress in the over 90s years of Oscar history — Halle Berry for Monster’s Ball in 2001.

In the Best Actor category, the late Chadwick Boseman is a favourite to win the statuette. He received a nomination for his final role as the trumpeter Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Black Panther actor died of colon cancer in August 2020. He won the Golden Globe for the Best actor in a motion picture drama in February 2021.

Three Black men are fighting for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah and Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami.

Odom Jr., who portrayed crooner Sam Cooke in the movie, is also nominated for co-writing the original song, “Speak Now”. He is the first male performer to be nominated in both acting and songwriting categories.

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah is also up for Best song.

For the first time, two women directors are included in the Best Director category.

But neither one is Regina King, who collected a Best Director nomination for One Night in Miami at the Golden Globes.

Spike Lee was also snubbed for the Best Director Oscar for Da 5 Bloods. The film follows four African-American vets as they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the fortune they left behind.

A handful of Black films are nominated in non-acting categories including One Night in Miami for Adapted Screenplay, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Judas and the Black Messiah is up for Best Cinematography.

Soul, the Disney animated film featuring the voice of Jamie Foxx, is nominated for Best Sound and Score.

Da 5 Bloods is also up for Best Score.

The Oscars will be presented on April 25, 2021.

