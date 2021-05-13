Oyelowo’s The Water Man Premieres

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, The Water Man, arrives in theatres on May 14.

The movie follows Gunner Boone, a young man trying to save his mother as she battles leukemia. Gunner and his friend search a remote forest for the Water Man, who Gunner believes carries the secret to everlasting life.

Lonnie Chavis plays Gunner, Rosario Dawson plays his mother, Mary, and Oyelowo plays his father, Amos.

Thirteen-year-old Chavis currently stars on the TV drama, This Is Us.

Oyelowo, who starred in Selma and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, says the movie is about family and hope.

“It’s the power of sacrificial love,” he said. “You have this kid who is prepared to risk everything to save his mother. You have this father who is prepared to save his son. You see a family who is imperfect, but they have a love that I think is pretty much perfect. They define sacrificial love. She’s ill but she doesn’t think about herself. She’s thinking about the relationship between her son and husband.”

The film is partially inspired by the films Oyelowo watched growing up, such as E.T., The Goonies and Gremlins.

“Those films have some heavier themes where kids are still involved. This film has that sort of a young person in jeopardy theme, which I loved growing up,” he said.

“But the truth of the matter is I didn’t see myself in those movies even though I related to those characters. So one of the amazing things for me is getting to make a film for a family that looks like mine, a boy who looks like I did and looks like my three sons get to be front and center.”

Oyelowo added, “We all go to storytelling to see ourselves, to learn about ourselves or to learn about other people within whom we see ourselves.”

The Water Man premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. It is produced by Oyelowo’s Yoruba/Saxon Productions, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and ShivHans Pictures. Winfrey is the executive producer.

Expect to see Oyelowo in more director’s chairs as he’s passionate about telling African stories.

“I think there are just some incredible stories that are not sequels or remakes,” Oyelowo said. “In some ways, they’ve slept on Africa as a producer of great stories and great content. I really want to be a part of seeing those kind of stories in a global presence.”

