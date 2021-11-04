PM Holness being urged to block UK deportation flight to Jamaica

Source: PM Andrew Holness Facebook
Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is currently in the
United Kingdom, is facing calls to block a deportation flight to Jamaica
next week.
Campaigners say about 20 Jamaicans in the UK have been rounded up
and detained in recent weeks in preparation for a deportation flight on
November 10.
As Holness addressed world leaders at the international climate
conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, campaigners urged him
not to collaborate with Home Office removal operations.
Human rights campaign group Movement for Justice, which is
supporting those booked on the flight, said of the eleven detainees it
had spoken to, eight came to Britain as children.
This month’s charter flight is the Home Office’s third attempt in the
last 12 months to deport dozens of Jamaicans.
Officials claim that those booked on the flight have committed serious
and violent crimes.