PM Holness being urged to block UK deportation flight to Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is currently in the

United Kingdom, is facing calls to block a deportation flight to Jamaica

next week.

Campaigners say about 20 Jamaicans in the UK have been rounded up

and detained in recent weeks in preparation for a deportation flight on

November 10.

As Holness addressed world leaders at the international climate

conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, campaigners urged him

not to collaborate with Home Office removal operations.

Human rights campaign group Movement for Justice, which is

supporting those booked on the flight, said of the eleven detainees it

had spoken to, eight came to Britain as children.

This month’s charter flight is the Home Office’s third attempt in the

last 12 months to deport dozens of Jamaicans.

Officials claim that those booked on the flight have committed serious

and violent crimes.