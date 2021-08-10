R Kelly Trial Begins

Former R&B artist, R Kelly’s trial on sex trafficking charges began yesterday, with the jury selection process taking place after a series of delays. This takes place two years after he was originally arrested for the crimes.

More information about his marriage to Aaliyah is set to be brought up. The late R&B artist was married to Kelly in 1994 when she was 15 and Kelly was 27.

Appearing in court in New York, he faces numerous charges of sexual exploitation, racketeering, and bribery, as well as the major sex trafficking case. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Fraught with delays, R Kelly (born Robert Kelly) has been in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since late June of 2019. Originally set to take place in July of 2020, it was pushed back an extra year due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.

The case presented against Kelly accuses the former singer of leading a group of managers, bodyguards, and other people around him to recruit and groom women for sex. The statement says that victims were selected at concerts and other events.

Those that were recruited were forced to sever ties with family and friends, become socially isolated, and refer to him as “Daddy.” More information about the accusations laid out against Kelly are denoted in the documentary “Surviving R Kelly.”

Additionally, Kelly is facing charges across state lines, with 21 counts of child pornography against him in Chicago, Illinois, as well as even more charges in Minnesota.

