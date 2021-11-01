Racist and dehumanizing: Teacher under fire for wearing Blackface at Parkdale Collegiate

**A teacher at Parkdale Collegiate Institute is under fire for wearing Blackface as part of a planned Halloween costume.

The teacher is now on home assignment pending the results of an independent investigation.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal of Parkdale Collegiate, Julie Ardell, called the teacher’s actions offensive and hurtful.

Ardell maintains that anti-Black racism, including Blackface, and all forms of discrimination, violate Parkdale Collegiate’s code of conduct and multiple TDSB policies and procedures.