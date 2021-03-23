Raptors’ All-Female Broadcast

The Toronto Raptors game on March 24 will be the first all-female broadcast in NBA history. The Raptors are home to the Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors announced the historic broadcast on March 8, International Women’s Day. Throughout the month of March, the team has celebrated the contributions women have made to sports.

Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet is looking forward to the broadcast.

“I am excited for all the women involved that get to do this all-female broadcast. I think it’s going to be great,” VanVleet said.

Meghan McPeak will have the play-by-play. McPeak got her start covering the Raptors. She now does play-by-play for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA and Washington’s G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go.

Canadian national women’s team star Kia Nurse will provide analysis while sports reporter Kayla Grey will cover the sidelines. Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert will host and provide analysis.

“We need to keep empowering our women and lifting them up, and supporting them,” VanVleet said about the historic broadcast. “We can shine this spotlight and show that we are with them.”

“They should replace all the men with women and I think the world would be a better place. . . especially in this (Raptors) organization we try to push forward in that regard and be leaders in empowering our women and lifting them up.”

An all-female broadcast crew covered an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights in March 2020.

