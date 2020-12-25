Raptors Lose Opener

Graphic credit: NBA.com

The Toronto Raptors started their 2020-2021 season with a 113-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Tampa Bay on Dec. 23. This is the first time in eight years the Raptors lost their season opener.

The Raptors led for most of the first half but lost their momentum in the second half.

According to coach Nick Nurse, “[the third quarter] … zapped our energy pretty big time. We did seem to lose a little energy and maybe ran out of a little gas, too.”

Highs for Toronto came from Pascal Siakam with 20 points, Kyle Lowry with 18 points and 10 assists, and Aron Baynes with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Raptors are playing all of their home games for at least the first half of the season at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay due to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Raptors now embark on a two-game road trip. Their first stop is in San Antonio on Boxing Day, where they meet their former teammate DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs. They then travel to Philadelphia for a date with the 76ers on Dec. 28.

They return to Tampa Bay for a New Year’s Eve clash against the New York Knicks.

Source: The Canadian Press