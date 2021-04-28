Raptors Sign Freddie Gillespie

The Toronto Raptors inked rookie Freddie Gillespie to a two-year deal on April 28. The 23-year-old Minnesotan previously signed two 10-day contracts with the team.

Prior to signing the 10-day contracts with the Raptors, “Freddy G” put up big numbers for the Memphis Hustle. He averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over his 15 games with the Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ G-League team.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse’s confidence in Gillespie is evident in his minutes. In his 10 games played, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in only 16 minutes per game.

After Gillespie’s 5-block performance against the Brooklyn Nets on April 21, Nurse had nothing but praise for the rookie. “It’s been a while since we had that happen. Maybe in the Serge Ibaka days.”

With the signing of Gillespie, the Raptors’ centre rotation is taking shape after the team picked up centre Khem Birch in the buy-out market.

Gillespie is already a vocal contributor to the team. He recently shared online his gorgeous rendition of “Party in the USA” alongside fellow rookie Malachi Flynn.

SOURCES: BASKETBALL-REFERENCE.COM, SPORTSNET.CA, THEATHLETIC.COM, TSN.CA