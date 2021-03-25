Raptors Trade Powell

The Toronto Raptors traded Norm Powell to the Portland Trailblazers on March 25, the NBA trade deadline.

In return for Powell, the Raptors received Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

Powell is averaging 19.6 points over 42 games and is hitting 44 per cent mark from three-point range.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Raptors since arriving in a Milwaukee Bucks on draft day in 2015.

The 22-year-old Trent is averaging 15 points in 41 games this season with 23 starts. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agency this summer.

Trent’s father, Gary Trent Sr., also was traded to Toronto from Portland in the Damon Stoudamire deal in 1998.

The Raptors also traded guards Terence Davis and Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings respectively. In return, the Toronto team picks up two future second round draft picks.

When the excitement of the trade deadline came to a close at 3 p.m. Eastern, Kyle Lowry was still a Raptor, at least for now. He becomes an unrestricted free agent when the season ends, and could still leave the team.

SOURCES: CBC.CA, CA.NBA.COM, SPORTSNET.CA, THESTAR.COM