Remix from Iké and Skillibeng

Protoje alerted fans to look out for a new collaboration from Lila Iké and Skillibeng dropping this week.

“Feel like a this week we a drop this you nuh new collab with @lilaike x @skillibeng all djs and selectors who no get this yet link up now @oldmanebro.”

Protoje posted this to his social media on Feb. 16.

He produced the collaboration, but has only released the full song to radio DJs. A preview of the remix is available online.

In a recent interview, Iké said she and Skillibeng had great chemistry and she expects everyone to fall in love with their remix.

“I am big on dancehall and reggae artists working together and so when I decided I wanted to remix “Thy Will”, I knew exactly what I would go for. I love Skillibeng’s style. He’s a great artist and I just think he fits the song so well,” she said.

“I had a really good time recording the track with him. We just shot the music video for the song as well and that is also going to be great. I just want people to listen to the reggae/dancehall synergy and feel good about it.”

Iké sings “Thy Will” in her dynamic flow and style. The song, in a classic reggae sound, warns about the love for materialism and warns those who do not pay attention to the will of Jah.

The song also serves a healthy dose of encouragement for the oppressed. “Memba now, we black and we’re strong.”

Skillibeng showcases his new dancehall trap style, while flowing with the riddim of the song. His lyrics are different from his usual songs, which glorify guns and drugs.

In the remix, Skillibeng sings about political corruption, crime, and social problems in Jamaica.

Some of Skillibeng’s fans are welcoming his new conscious sound. One fan commented, “Skilli have great potential if he shift gear and produce more positive songs like this one.”

SOURCES: JAMAICA-STAR.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM