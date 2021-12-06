G98.7FM
ListenLive Now
Submit Your Music
Removal of Queen cannot wait on full constitutional review – says Patterson

Removal of Queen cannot wait on full constitutional review – says Patterson

December 6, 2021 | Caribbean, G-BLOG

Photo Credit: The Gleaner

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson says removal of the queen as head of state cannot wait for a full review of the constitution.

Mr. Patterson has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding urging them to swiftly begin the process for removal of the queen as Jamaica prepares to celebrate its 60th year of independence.

Source: Radio Jamaica News

Patterson also said he believes a referendum on the removal of  the Queen as Head of State would be successful if  supported by both the government and opposition.

ListenLive Now