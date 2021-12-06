Removal of Queen cannot wait on full constitutional review – says Patterson

Photo Credit: The Gleaner

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson says removal of the queen as head of state cannot wait for a full review of the constitution.

Mr. Patterson has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding urging them to swiftly begin the process for removal of the queen as Jamaica prepares to celebrate its 60th year of independence.

Source: Radio Jamaica News

Patterson also said he believes a referendum on the removal of the Queen as Head of State would be successful if supported by both the government and opposition.