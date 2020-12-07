Renovations Irk Neighbour

Nilisha Shah. Photo: Martin Trainor/CBC

Thinking about renovating your semi-detached or townhouse? Remember to talk to your neighbours. A semi-detached home in the east-end of Toronto is ground zero for a bitter feud between neighbours.

Nilisha Shah lives in one half of the semi with her husband and young daughter. Their home is separated by their neighbour’s property by a so-called party wall.

The problems started when the neighbour started renovations on their half of the property in April. According to City of Toronto records, the renovations included a two-story rear addition, a basement walkout and the conversion of an enclosed front porch into a living space.

Shah says the renovations have caused water-damaged walls, an infestation of raccoons and broken windows. “This has changed our life in many ways. With seven, eight raccoons living right there, we had to close off all the vents and not use air conditioning or anything during June, July … because we couldn’t take the smell.”

The City of Toronto’s chief building official, Will Johnston, says that before the project starts it is important for neighbours to have a good relationship with each other. He recommends homeowners, “have a discussion around what is the type of construction that’s going to take place, what measures are going to be taking place in order to protect each other’s property.”