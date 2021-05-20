Respect Movie Trailer Released

The first official trailer for Respect, the Aretha Franklin biography starring Jennifer Hudson, was released on May 19, 2021.

It looks like Hudson was born to play this role.

The trailer shows the Academy Award winner belting out Franklin’s classics including “Respect,” “Think,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.”

The movie, the directorial debut of Tony Award-nominated Liesl Tommy, was filmed in Atlanta, GA and due in cinemas in the autumn of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the opening night to Aug. 13, 2021.

“What better way to go back to the theaters than through the Queen of Soul?” Hudson asked. “We can all come together. Your children love her. Your mom loves her, your grandparents… Take the family. It’s something we’ve all been waiting for, including myself, not only to share with the world but for everyone to see. It’s a perfect film and a perfect way to get back to the theater.”

Director Tommy added that, “I made the film to be seen on the big screen. I want to show our lavish locations. Our costumes are lush and we labored over the design of the sound… It all had to live up to Ms. Franklin; She embodied excellence and taste, so our movie has to live in that same place. I think there’s something glorious about her journey, and… I need a little glory in my life right now, after Covid…I feel people will be healed by this movie.”

In an interview before she passed away in 2018, Franklin said she wanted Hudson to portray her in a film about her life. In that same interview, Franklin said six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald could also get the job.

It seems right that McDonald stars alongside Hudson as Franklin’s mother, Barbara Franklin.

Franklin’s father, C.L. Franklin, is portrayed by Oscar winner Forrest Whitaker while Marlon Wayans plays her ex-husband Ted White, and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige stars as singer Dinah Washington.

