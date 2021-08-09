Rihanna Officially a Billionaire

In case you missed it, Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and according to Forbes, is the wealthiest female musician in the world with a net worth of $1.7 billion dollars. She is only second to Oprah Winfrey when comparing female entertainers.

Despite the Bajan pop queen’s ongoing hiatus from the music industry, she has managed to far surpass the 10 digit threshold. Her recent accumulation of wealth has primarily come from her continuously growing beauty/fashion company – Fenty.

Founded in 2017, Fenty, the fashion house now operating under LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) has become especially well-renowned for their ‘Savage X Fenty’ lingerie line. The brand has gotten a ton of positive reception as of late for their use of plus size models in their advertisements, with a focus on inclusivity.

Though the Fenty fashion house is currently shut down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Rihanna and LVMH have shifted their focus to the Savage line. Currently, the lingerie retailer is valued at an estimated $1 billion as of 2021. The Fenty beauty/makeup line is also going strong and steady.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the massive monetary milestone with a huge shopping spree, hopping around hot spots throughout New York City. Only right for two of the most fashionable celebrities out there to be celebrating in that sort of way.

“God is good,” is all Rihanna had to say when asked about her new billionaire status. When success has come her way, without putting out an album since 2016, it’s easy to understand her choice of words, it seems like the Bajan superstar just refuses to miss.

