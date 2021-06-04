Riri In Italian Vogue

Rihanna recently set the internet on fire.

The Bajan singer shared images from her photo spread in the Vogue Italy magazine on her social media feeds.

Riri rocks the “Do It Yourself” issue of the magazine in a chic pixie haircut with green highlights.

In the cover image, the fashionista dazzles in a sheer, black Valentino gown with high heels. She styled and shot the photo herself.

In another image, Rihanna seems a bit overdressed in three pairs of pants and a few jackets.

Unfortunately, some fans were more interested in her music than her outfits, and posted a few unfriendly comments asking about the whereabouts of her new Reggae-inspired album.

Rihanna released her last album, Anti, in 2016. It went triple platinum.

