Rudy Tests Positive

Photo Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, is hospitalized after testing positive for the Coronavirus. The 76-year-old former New York Mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday. President Trump announced the news on twitter saying that the greatest former mayor of New York City who has worked tirelessly to expose the most corrupt election in the history of the USA has tested positive. He later tweeted that he is “getting great care and feeling good.”

The former New York Mayor adds to the list of people connected to the White House who contracted the virus that has killed more than 280,000 Americans. Giuliani has been spearheading a slew of lawsuits in the attempt to overthrow the election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, claiming massive voter fraud. The relentless challenges to prove fraud comes despite the repeated confirmation from state and federal officials that there is no evidence of fraud on a significant scale to overthrow the election results. On Thursday Giuliani visited Georgia to prompt lawmakers to intervene and overturn the Biden victory as well as in Michigan and Arizona.

In response to Giuliani’s illness, the Arizona state Legislature will close both chambers this week as he was in contact with about a dozen Republican lawmakers last week. It is purported that other members of the President’s legal team who was in close contact with Giuliani will follow CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing. This event has raised concerns of how frequently Giuliani appeared maskless in public, in defiance of CDC guidelines to advance Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.