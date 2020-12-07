Icon by Those Icons

Saints First to Postseason

Dec 7, 2020 | Football, Sports | 0 comments

Taysom Hill. Photo: NFL

The New Orleans Saints punched their way into the NFL postseason with a 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 6. The Saints have won nine in a row to become the first NFL team to secure a playoff berth.

Quarterback Taysom Hill, filling in for the injured Drew Brees, threw a couple of touchdown passes while running back Alvin Kamara added another score on the ground.  

Other teams hoping to secure playoff berths this week include the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs will clinch a playoff spot if they win Sunday night and a Steelers win on Monday night will secure their spot. 

